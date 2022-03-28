Advertisement

Grand jury indicts suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.(WAVE 3 News/LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the man accused of trying to shoot Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Louisville, on Monday morning.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Brown is accused of attempting to shoot Greenberg in his Butchertown campaign office on Feb. 14. Afterward, Greenberg said that he and his campaign staff were in his office at the time of the shooting and that Brown aimed at them. No one was hit, but Greenberg said his sweater was pierced by a bullet.

After the shooting, Brown was found by Louisville Metro Police Department officers about a half-mile from Greenberg’s office with a loaded gun and multiple magazines, according to authorities. After his arrest, he was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Feb. 16 after his $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund and placed on home incarceration.

Brown’s case will now be heard in Jefferson Circuit Court, and he will be arraigned on April 4. If convicted and given the maximum punishment, Brown faces up to 40 years in prison.

Craig Greenberg released this statement reacting to the indictment:

“I respect the legal process and as it unfolds over the coming months my family and my team are focused on moving forward. I am focused on making Louisville a safer city, ending this senseless gun violence with a comprehensive plan of action, and ensuring mental health services are more accessible. Every neighbor and every neighborhood must be safe. There have already been 42 murders this year and that is 42 too many. I’m blessed to not be in that number and have an even stronger resolve to work day and night to protect other victims and families from the impact of violent crimes. My team and I appreciate the outpouring of support from across the city.”

WAVE has reached out to Brown’s attorney Rob Eggert for comment but has not yet heard back.

