Four displaced after fire destroys Waupaca County home

TOWNSHIP OF LIND, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people were displaced after a fire destroyed a Waupaca County mobile home Sunday night.

The fire occurred at E2747 Crystal Road, roughly three miles south of Waupaca, according to the Waupaca Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:47 p.m.

The residence is a total loss.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Three additional fire departments assisted at the scene.

