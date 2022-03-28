Fond du Lac County mourning the loss of an icon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County is in mourning, following the sudden and unexpected death of County Executive Allen Buechel. The 74 year old, less than a year into his eighth term, passed away Sunday following a heart attack.

The longest tenured county executive in the state, Allen Buechel was also one of the most well respected. His death, over the weekend, still a shock to those he’s worked alongside.

“We’re devastated. His leadership, an amazing statesman, always wanting to do the right thing for the community, the people, moving things forward. We have a hard time finding the words to describe our loss here. He was just so much more than just a county executive,” says Erin Gerred, the county’s Director of Administration.

A lifelong resident of Fond du Lac County, Buechel spent 17 years as a member of the county board before running for the county executive position, a job he’s held since 1993. According to Martin Farrell, county board chairman and now acting county executive, “No one knows Fond du Lac County better and nobody served it better. He was an outstanding public servant, he wouldn’t have been elected eight times if he weren’t.”

Buechel had a list of accomplishments on his resume, but the one he seemed to be most proud of, was keeping Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. Erin Gerred says, “He would always choke up, at certain times, when he talked about how things came down at the 11th hour and his impact on that. That was a huge accomplishment for him and I think that speaks really to how he approached everything.”

Known to listen to all sides of an argument, Buechel may not have always made the popular decision, instead he would do what he thought was in the best interest of the county and its residents.

“He just had that masterful mind of how to navigate the political waters, how to navigate budgetary waters, how to navigate critical issues that the county faced,” says Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

While a special election will have to be held in early June, to fill the vacant seat, left by Buechel’s death, his shoes will never really be filled. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says, “Because of the leadership and what he’s imparted on us, our county is going to remain strong and we’re going to move forward with that legacy and the ideals he taught all of us. But, in may respects, he’s irreplaceable with his humor, his knowledge, his love of history and his passion for Fond du Lac County.”

With Buechel’s popularity in and around the state, a large crowd of mourners are expected to pay their respects later this week.

According to his obituary, visitation will be held this Friday, April 1, from 3 to 7 P.M. at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth St. Way, in Fond du Lac. Visitation will continue Saturday, April 2, from 9 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at the church, followed by a liturgy mass of Christian burial at 11. He’ll be buried at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

A memorial fund is being established in his name, if people would like to make a donation in lieu of sending flowers. Details will be available from Sippel Funeral Home, (920) 999-2291.

