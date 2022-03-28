Advertisement

Flu cases rising at unusual time this year

As new COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the U.S., cases of the flu are rising, and the increase is coming at an unusual time this year. (Credit: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu season typically peaks between December and February, but in many parts of the country, flu activity is now climbing.

”The flu’s not a joke. People still die from the flu,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann, an emergency room physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The latest numbers from the CDC show flu cases are rising in most places across the U.S. but are still lower than pre-pandemic seasons.

This flu season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 3.1 million flu cases, 31,000 hospitalizations and around 1,800 deaths.

The highest levels of flu recorded right now are in the central and south-central regions of the country, where some schools have had to cancel classes due to the surge of cases.

This comes after a nearly nonexistent flu season last year.

”The COVID virus is a respiratory virus also, so the measures that have been useful and helpful in decreasing transmission of that virus have also played some impact on the influenza virus,” Bachmann said.

He says the rise in cases could be because many of those public health measures, like masking and social distancing, are being relaxed. He says it could also be the natural flow of the virus itself, and he recommends getting a flu shot if you haven’t yet.

You can also help slow the spread if you develop symptoms.

”If you have those symptoms, then try to limit your exposure to other people,” Bachmann said.

You can also lower your risk of getting the flu by washing your hands frequently, not touching your nose and eyes, and by wearing a mask if you have flu symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Voecks' Fox Valley Coin in Kimberly
Guard fired shots at Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds robbery suspect
Wisconsin State Patrol protects a home in Chilton during a death investigation on Jan. 20, 2022.
Police: Chilton man killed mother, then himself
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

For the last few years, Appleton has spearheaded the movement to save the bee by asking...
Appleton creates national buzz about ‘No Mow May’
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
Windy Weather
Ukrainian crisis causes price of wheat to surge
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
Alaskan couple set to welcome quadruplets, only 2nd time in state’s history