COLD SUNSHINE TODAY... ANOTHER MIDWEEK SPRING STORM

It’s a sunny day across northeast Wisconsin... As high pressure arrives, north-northwest winds are finally dying down. However, it’s still cold for late March, with most high temperatures getting back to near the freezing mark. Our temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

While it’s a quiet start to our work week, it’s going to become active again soon. Similar to last week, another strong spring storm will move through the region during the midweek... Look for another bout of freezing rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, especially from Green Bay and to the NORTH. Up to 1/4″ of ice accumulation may cause another round of power outages and snapped tree branches across portions of the Northwoods. Meanwhile, over an inch of soaking rain will be possible through Wednesday, with perhaps some claps of thunder. Then, as temperatures drop into early Thursday morning, the rain will turn to slushy snow. At this point, it’s hard to say how much snow will fall across the area.

As a result of this next spring storm, be alert to rising water levels on creeks, streams and rivers this week. Also, watch for potential ice shoves on Lake Winnebago and the waters of Green Bay, as strong winds blow at times. Tuesday night and Wednesday is now part of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, which might need to be expanded into other time periods... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Tons of sun. Cold, but not as blustery. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: A fair evening. High clouds late. Cold, but calm. LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Freezing rain at NIGHT. Soaking rain SOUTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Icy NORTH in the morning. Otherwise, windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: An early mix, then snow. Cloudy, colder and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then clearing skies. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 46

