ANOTHER STORM

Clear with less wind tonight, but quite cold for this time of the year. Temperatures will fall into the teens for most, with single digit temperatures above and below zero across the far north. Monday will be decently sunny and a bit milder, but then the weather gets wilder!

It turns breezy Tuesday as the clouds thicken. By late day a light wintry mix is possible, but actually more likely at night. Southern areas will see the mix become rain overnight, while the north will have mix or worse yet, freezing rain. By Wednesday morning any wintry mix pushes north, and all of us get rain during the day into the evening. By Thursday morning, any rain or mix should turn to snow as colder air arrives. How much snow we could see remains uncertain at this time, but there is the potential for accumulation. Plenty of wind is also expected. KEEP INFORMED IN THE COMING DAYS!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

________________________________________________________________________________________________

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cold with less wind. LOW: 13

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still chilly. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a wintry mix developing late, or more likely at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and milder. Any early mix or ice turns to all rain. HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Cloudy with any early rain-mix turning to snow. Windy. HIGH: 40, then dropping LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: A sun-cloud mix. HIGH: Around 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.