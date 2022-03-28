Advertisement

8 people rescued as ice floats away on Bay of Green Bay

Eight people were rescued from ice that floated a mile-and-a-half off shore near Peshtigo...
Eight people were rescued from ice that floated a mile-and-a-half off shore near Peshtigo Sunday, March 27, 2022(Little River Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT
NEAR PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people were rescued from an ice floe Sunday night on the Bay of Green Bay.

The Little River and Oconto fire departments responded to an emergency call at quarter to 7 at North Bay Shore County Park near Peshtigo. They were able to get one person off the large section of ice near shore using a flat-bottomed boat, but the ice was moving out into the bay.

First responders called for air boats from the U.S. Coast Guard, Marinette Fire Department and Bayside Ice & Marine Recovery. The ice was a mile-and-a-half off shore by the time the air boats reached them.

Everyone was returned safely to shore.

