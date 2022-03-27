Advertisement

A SUNNY BUT COLD DAY IN NE WISCONSIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Be sure to
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT
Our Sunday is starting off much different than how we started the day Saturday. There are some clouds around this morning that are streaming in from Lake Superior off of Northwest winds. At times today, we will see more of these, especially in the Northwoods, but otherwise plenty of sunshine can be expected. It’s going to be another blustery day with winds that could gust up to 20 mph, and highs will only rise to about 30° in most spots.

Overnight looks to be cold as skies will mainly stay clear. Winds will finally relax a bit overnight, but temperatures will fall into the teens for most, with single digit temperatures above and below zero across the far north. It will certainly be a cold start to the work week, but we will actually get plenty more of the sunshine tomorrow as high pressure continue to work through. That high pressure will give way to a large area of disturbed weather headed our way through the middle of the week.

Our next weather maker is that large area of disturbed weather that I mentioned. It will likely arrive late Tuesday as a wintry mix. By Wednesday morning, the wintry mix likely pushes North, while southern areas will just see a cold rain. On Thursday, any rain or mix should turn to snow as colder air arrives. How much snow we could see remains uncertain at this time. Blustery conditions can be expected as we’re dealing with this messy weather. There are still a lot of details to be ironed out in the next few days. Be sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold and blustery. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cold with less wind. LOW: 14

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still chilly. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a wintry mix developing late. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain south and wintry mix north. Breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy with any rain-mix turning to snow. Blustery. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 44

