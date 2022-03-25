Advertisement

North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. The photo was taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021, according to the source.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental range ballistic missile under the orders of authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States.

The report by North Korean state media on Friday came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected the North launching an ICBM from an airport near capital Pyongyang in its first long-range test since 2017.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters the United States requested an open Security Council meeting on the launch and looks forward to having it on Friday.

