Children in vehicle when meth seized on Menominee Reservation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Three children were removed from a vehicle that contained a large amount of meth, according to Menominee Tribal Police.

On March 24, Menominee Tribal Police spotted a man known to have a drug-related arrest warrant. They stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody.

At this time, police spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A Keshena man and Oconto County woman and her three small children were still in the vehicle.

Police searched the car and found 34.3 grams of crystal meth and cash, investigators say. The drugs tested positive for meth and fentanyl. The estimated street value is $3,000, police say.

The adults in the vehicle were arrested. No names were released.

The children were taken to family members.

This news comes as the Menominee Indian Tribe reports a surge in drug overdoses since the start of the year. Tribal leaders held an emergency news conference Thursday to discuss the drug issues plaguing the reservation.

