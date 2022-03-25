Amid rise in overdoses at Menominee Indian Reservation, Midwest tribal nations hold emergency meeting

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian Tribe is shining a light on its new policy to combat a spike in drug overdoses with leaders saying they are banning people who are convicted of selling drugs on the reservation.

“I lost a daughter to drugs. I lost a grandson to drugs. I wish I knew nine years ago what I know now. They would still be here with me,” Myrna Warrington, council woman for the Menominee Indian Tribe, said visibly shaking and with tears.

Warrington spoke at media conference inside the Radisson Hotel on the Oneida Indian Reservation as leaders of the Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes held an emergency meeting on Thursday.

On their agenda was the rise in drug overdoses at the Menominee Indian Reservation. The Midwest alliance consists of 35 tribes throughout the Midwest region.

Menominee Tribal Chairman Ron Corn says there have been 70 overdoses since the start of 2020 and to put that into perspective, as of Thursday, March 24 there have been only 83 days this calendar year. At least four young adults have died.

“You would think as a sovereign nation that we would have more ability to protect our border so to speak in regards to how those drugs are getting into our community and then moving about,” Chairman Corn said.

Tribal leaders say that with covid-19 cases easing, there have been a rise of overdoses connected to meth, heroine, and fentanyl.

“When you look at the endemic of the opioids crisis you see that its intergenerationally associated with oppression and oppressive practices,” President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians Shannon Holsey said.

The legislature for the Menominee Indian Tribe passed a banishment ordinance this year that works in three stages. If you’re convicted and sentenced for selling narcotics on the reservation and it’s your first offense, you’re banned for one year.

If it happens a second time, you’re banned for two years and a third time will result in a lifetime banishment. You can receive a court-ordered exception in the case of attending a funeral or another emergency.

“If you were to be banished and found back on the reservation, you will be detained by our Menominee Tribal Police. If you are a non-tribal member, you will be detained by the Menominee Country [Sheriff’s] Department,” Menominee Indian Tribal Secretary Joey Awonohopay said.

On the same day of this emergency meeting, Menominee Tribal Police seized 34 grams of meth in a vehicle with kids inside. Two people were arrested.

There will be another emergency meeting held on Saturday with members of the community.

