WPS expects 90 percent of customers impacted by ice storms to have power Thursday night

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHERN WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service anticipates power will be restored to 90 percent of customers by the end of Thursday who lost electricity during the ice and snow storm this week.

Crews have restored power to more than 80,000 customers as of this publication.

Outages continue to impact communities across northcentral Wisconsin.

WPS says the damage from the storm was extensive and has made it difficult and dangerous for crews.

“Tree limbs continue to fall on WPS’ equipment, creating new outages as crews restore power. Crews are working to repair more than 600 cases of downed power lines or tree limbs that have fallen onto equipment,” reads a statement from the utility.

