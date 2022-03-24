UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

A spotty wintry mix can still be expected through the morning hours, especially to the North and West of the Fox Valley. Elsewhere, a few light rain showers can be expected. By midday, we will still have cloudy skies, but it will be dry for most. A few lingering flakes cannot be ruled out into the afternoon along the lakeshore. Otherwise, temperatures will top out in the lower 40s in most spots. At times, it may be a bit brisk.

Tonight, there will be at least some clearing across the North, but the rest of us will stay partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds will thicken up again by tomorrow morning as a weak disturbance brings the chance for a light wintry mix back to the area. Near the ground, temperatures will actually top out in the 40s tomorrow. Just above the surface, temperatures will be above freezing. This means that many of us could see some light wet snow throughout the day mixing in with rain. Roads could become slick as a result.

Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, and a few stray flakes cannot be ruled out. It will be cooler and blustery with highs in the upper 30s. By Sunday, it will be much sunnier, but still cold and brisk with highs only making it into the lower 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: A spotty wintry mix early, then cloudy but dry for most. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Less breezy. LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A wintry mix develops. Minor slushy accumulations psbl. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Blustery and cold. Stray flakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Still chilly. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a rain-snow mix continuing. Breezy. HIGH: 40

