State: COVID-19 numbers going in the right direction

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The state of Wisconsin says numbers are moving in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19.

The 7-day average of new confirmed cases was 315 on Thursday. The average of new reported deaths is nine.

Fifty-eight counties have high disease level and 14 counties have medium activity level. Most of Northeast Wisconsin is under moderate transmission, which counts the cases per 100,000 people in a county.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is shrinking in Wisconsin, as is the number of patients in the ICU. In Northeast Wisconsin, hospitalizations were shrinking by -27%

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and the numbers continue to move in the right direction. Thank you for the work you are doing to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/c4RZaONOfw — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 24, 2022

The Department of Health Services says 64.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 60.7% of the population who completed their vaccine series. And out of that number, 33.3% of the population, nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents, has also received a booster shot.

Keep in mind with these percentages that about 14% of the population is too young for a COVID-19 booster, and 6% is too young for any COVID-19 shot.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.0% received vaccine/24.0% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.2% received vaccine/57.5% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 59.9% received vaccine/54.2% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 63.9% received vaccine/59.3% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.1% received vaccine/65.5% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine/68.6% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.3% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.8% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.6% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.6% 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.1% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 49.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.1% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.4% 76.5% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.3% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.8% 46.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.2% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.0% 43.9% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.1% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,777 (62.7%) 285,169 (60.1%,) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,640 (60.0%) 315,001 (57.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,738,205 (64.1%) 3,539,676 (60.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURDAYS’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Brown – 83,768 cases (530 deaths)

Calumet – 14,454 cases (119 deaths)

Dodge – 27,022 cases(328 deaths)

Door – 6,933 cases (69 deaths)

Florence - 1078 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,642 cases (265 deaths)

Forest - 2,667 cases (51 deaths)

Green Lake - 5,066 cases (62 deaths)

Kewaunee – 5,825 cases (58 deaths)

Langlade - 5,190 cases (87 deaths)

Manitowoc – 20,362 cases (186 deaths)

Marinette - 11,563 cases (118 deaths)

Menominee – 1,900 (15 deaths)

Oconto – 11,367 cases (116 deaths)

Outagamie – 54,133 cases (399 deaths)

Shawano – 11,631 cases (148 deaths)

Sheboygan – 32,352 cases (309 deaths)

Waupaca – 13,587 cases (249 deaths)

Waushara – 6,361 cases (87deaths)

Winnebago – 51,397 cases (376 deaths)

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.