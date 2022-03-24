SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Young couple’s sweet story in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Iconic, century-old candy recipes will be enjoyed in Door County thanks to a young couple who took a leap of faith.

In Thursday’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Ellison Bay to meet Ryan Mueller and Rebecca Whipple.

Ryan and Rebecca purchased Uncle Tom’s Candy. The shop was founded by Tom Collis in 1973, nestled in the old Newport School House.

“I don’t think either of us expected to be living up here so soon, so early in our lives, but it was really the right place, the right timing, it’s really turned into being the perfect opportunity for us,” says Rebecca.

Ryan and Rebecca are tying the knot later this year. First, they’re preparing for the busy summer tourism season in Door County.

Uncle Tom’s primary products are chocolate bark, brittle and pancake mix.

The new owners promise Uncle Tom’s secret recipes will not be changed.

