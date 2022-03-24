Advertisement

A sign of spring: Ardy and Ed’s Drive-in opens for their 74th season

The iconic drive-in is back open as warmer weather sets in(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If the rainy weather hasn’t been enough of a sign that spring is here, a warmer weather staple in Oshkosh, Ardy and Ed’s Drive-in, is officially open for the season.

The restaurant is emerging from some difficult times, after they temporarily closed in 2018 from lack of employees.

The iconic drive-in returned on Wednesday for its 74th year, with a full staff, looking forward to a busy season ahead.

“We’ve learned that you don’t need 100 employees to make something well, you just need 10 really good employees. So that’s what we have, we have a pretty solid staff,” said Mark Bidwell, general manager at Ardy and Ed’s Drive-in.

Employees say customers come back year after year for the 1950′s atmosphere, that really is a blast from the past.

“It’s got that old charm to it, that kind of brings me back a little bit,” said Tyler Kamholz, employee at Ardy and Ed’s Drive-in.

Ardy and Ed’s employees also say it’s the people of Oshkosh, and even people from around the world, who keep coming back to help carry on the tradition.

“EAA is a big help to that too. Since we’re like right close to the Wittman Airport, you get all the cool planes that fly overhead, and people sit here, eat food, and watch them. It’s quite fun,” said Trevor Kamholz, employee at Ardy and Ed’s Drive-in.

“There’s a lot out there, but nothing that’s like us. Just that vibe, that feel. It’s not always just for the food, it’s for the experience. And that’s, I think the one thing that people love. That come in, eating in a giant, nice, clean parking lot, eating outside in their car, I know I enjoyed it as a kid,” said Bidwell.

Ardy and Ed’s is now open until mid-October when they close again for the season.

