Report: Former Packers WR Valdes-Scantling signing with Kansas City

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will sign a three year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a repot by ESPN.

The deal is worth $30 million dollars and could be as much as $36 million with incentives. The Packers did have interest in bringing Valdes-Scantling back according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week after the trade to send All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former fifth round pick racked up 2,309 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four years in Green Bay. His best season coming in 2020 when he racked up 838 yards and seven touchdowns.

The speedy Valdes-Scantling will be tasked with filling Kansas City’s void when it comes to the deep ball after the team traded Tyreek Hill to Miami on Wednesday.

