Oshkosh coffeehouse makes banned books available to community with new bookcase

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - One Oshkosh Coffeehouse is on a mission to give their community access to books that have been considered banned and taken off of library and bookstore shelves.

Over the past decade, several titles have been considered for banning or restricting in cities nationwide, including “Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain and many more.

Overall more than 400 books have been challenged, banned, or burned in the United States, according to the American Library Association.

With the belief that restricting books restricts people’s first amendment rights, today Planet Perk has set up a banned bookshelf at the front of the shop that anyone can borrow a book from.

“Quite frankly, a lot of these books that are banned are quite harmless. Words can’t really, really hurt people or destroy a country,” Kenneth Osmond, the owner of Planet Perk Coffeehouse said.

Osmond understands some books are inappropriate for certain ages, he feels it’s important to give people access to literature that challenges their beliefs.

“I don’t fault parents for wanting to guide kids to certain material that’s completely reasonable,” he said. “I have to admit there are books that make me uncomfortable, but being an adult is uncomfortable, being an American is uncomfortable. There are things that are going to challenge us every single day. And that’s all right.”

Since it’s been open, more than 400 books have been donated to the cause from the community. Today only a few books remain on the shelf, as most have been borrowed.

Osmond hopes to expand his library over time.

