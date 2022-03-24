Northeast Wisconsin natives work to realize NFL dreams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For many football players, making it to the NFL is nearly a lifelong dream.

“You grow up dreaming about this kind of stuff. You don’t really realize when you’re younger how real it is, but we’re right here. We’re knocking on the door,” said Aaron Servais.

Turning those dreams into a reality requires work, and lots of it just to have the opportunity.

“Played well, got some accolades, decided to keep the football dream alive. Just been here grinding, working hard, and just becoming the best athlete and football player I can,” said Kendall Karcz.

Taking the next step involves even more work for any NFL prospect. It’s no different for division one linemen like Syracuse’s Airon Servais and Iowa State’s Derek Schweiger, as well as Division III All-American Kendall Karcz.

“Yeah, it’s always an uphill battle for D3 guys, no doubt about that, but I think you can make it manageable. Keep a little chip on your shoulder. Keep working hard,” said Karcz.

No matter what division you played in during college, the NFL will find the talent. Drawing the interest of those scouts and general managers is the key right now.

“It’s part of the process. It’s part of taking the next step to the next level. It’s more movement stuff, and things like that, which helps being a football player as well. We still get work for football stuff,” said Derek Schweiger.

Getting the attention of those scouts and general managers, like any job interview, requires preparation. That’s a task this trio of Northeast Wisconsin products took on together at Synergy Sports Performance near Green Bay.

“It’s great working out with other guys who are pursuing the same dream. They want it just like you,” said Schweiger.

“We’re pushing each other to be the best that we can. I like that we have a small group. It’s a little more hands on with the trainers. There’s a lot of focus basically on every single rep that we take,” said Servais.

“Maybe there’s times within the journey, times within it that you may lose sight of that and things get hard, things get tough, but persevering through it, seeing that opportunity come to fruition is something I’ll cherish forever,” said Schweiger.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.