Missing Langlade County woman found safe

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman reported missing from Langlade County has been found safe.

Investigators say Terrie Markgraf was located in Forest County. They did not release additional information, but did say that she is safe.

Markgraf was reported missing on March 22. She had left her home in Polar the previous evening and had not returned.

Investigators say Markgraf has been suffering from significant health issues.

