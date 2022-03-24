Advertisement

Missing Langlade County woman found safe

Terrie Markgraf, 54
Terrie Markgraf, 54(Langlade County Sheriff's Dept. (Facebook))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman reported missing from Langlade County has been found safe.

Investigators say Terrie Markgraf was located in Forest County. They did not release additional information, but did say that she is safe.

Markgraf was reported missing on March 22. She had left her home in Polar the previous evening and had not returned.

Investigators say Markgraf has been suffering from significant health issues.

