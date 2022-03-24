Man found dead in house fire in Gillett

GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead following a house fire in Gillett Wednesday.

At 7:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a fire in the 100 block of S. Birch St. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

As crews were fighting the fire, they found the male homeowner dead inside the home, according to the Gillett Police Department.

Police described a “quick and overwhelming response” by fire crews. They were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent it from spreading to other homes.

The Oconto County Fire Investigation Unit and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

The name of the victim was not released.

The fire is under investigation.

