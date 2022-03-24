Advertisement

Kiel firefighters battle fire at woodworking shop

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire at a woodworking shop in Kiel Thursday morning.

At 3:52 a.m., the Kiel Fire Department was called to 707 6th Street for a report of flames coming from a basement window.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames in other basement windows. They attempted to fight the fire from inside but had to pull back as the fire had burned through the floor.

The Kiel Fire Department says crews moved outside and were able to put out the flames.

Capt. Kevin Voland says there is extensive damage to the building. There’s no dollar amount for damage.

The fire is under investigation by the Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Team.

Kiel received help from Kiel Ambulance, Kiel Police, Chilton Fire, Elkhart Lake Fire New Holstein Fire and First Responders and St. Anna fire.

