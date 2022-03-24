Advertisement

Kewaunee cheese factory donates profits to Ukraine

Wakker cheese has raised over $7 thousand so far.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - One Kewaunee cheese factory is trying to turn cheese into change for those suffering in Ukraine.

The Wakker Cheese Factory was buzzing Wednesday... a day after being featured on World News Tonight.

The extra attention has boosted donations to Ukrainian relief.

Right now 100% of all profits are going toward the war-torn country.

“Most of my life I spent in Ukraine and my heart is still over there,” Operations Manager Sergii Aleksieiev said.

For Aleksieiev, the war is personal.

“I originally wanted to go to Ukraine to fight but I decided one person will not make a big difference in the war but helping financially we can probably do more.”

Today he looks to help his home country in the best way he knows how... with cheese.

“Even people who come in to buy the cheese. Even a couple of dollars makes a big difference when loads of people are coming,” he continued.

Customer Jim Zabel of Green Bay said, “Yeah, I gave them $20, and that’s not a lot but it’s something.”

By donating 100% of profits, Wakker Cheese has been able to raise more than $7 thousand for Aleksieiev’s home country.

Aleksieiev has hope that change can happen.

“It’s hard to think about what’s going to go into your pocket when people in other countries are starving you know. They don’t have access to drinking water... people are coming to help because they don’t just want to sit still and absorb what’s happening.”

The store has seen a lot of attention both in-person and online.

Aleksieiev said while he may have to work seven days a week the next few months to fill orders, it is worth it to help his home country.

The Wakker Cheese operations manager was born in Ukraine.

