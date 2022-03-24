Judge won’t release search warrants in DCI investigation of Grand Chute Town Board

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning new details about an investigation targeting members of the Grand Chute Town Board.

It’s a story Action 2 News first told you about on Tuesday after confirming the Division of Criminal Investigation executed three search warrants in Outagamie County.

Wednesday we discovered those warrants will stay sealed indefinitely.

The documents are now on file with the Clerk of Courts office, but because they’ve been sealed Action 2 News can’t see them or tell you what law enforcement officials are looking into, at least for the time being.

Town Chairman Jason Van Eperen tells Action 2 News DCI officials were at his house on Tuesday morning asking questions about fellow supervisor Ron Wolff, concerning his board activities and residency.

Sources also tell Action 2 News Wolff received a visit from DCI agents along with Supervisor Jeff Ings.

DCI officials confirm executing three search warrants but wouldn’t provide specific information as to where those searches took place.

In an email to Action 2 News Wednesday, Ings wrote, “We are not under investigation and no search warrants were issued for our homes,” referring to himself and Van Eperen, but Ings would not provide further information on any contact he had with DCI officials.

Ings is on the ballot in the April 5th election facing former Town Chairman Dave Schowalter who was voted off the board two years ago.

Also seeking re-election is Supervisor Brad Gehring.

Gehring filed a complaint against Wolff last fall accusing Wolff of living in Nichols rather than Grand Chute at an address listed on North Richmond Street.

Action 2 News has repeatedly reached out to Wolff for a response concerning the DCI investigation, but he has not returned our calls.

Wolff and Van Eperen have two more years left on their current term.

The Clerk of Courts office would not tell us which judge in Outagamie County signed off on sealing these search warrants.

