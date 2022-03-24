Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The desire for faster internet in Northeast Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study found half of people surveyed are “dissatisfied” or very dissatisfied” with current internet speeds.

The New North Broadband Access Study found a desire for improved service across the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin.

Here are some of the findings:

• 50 percent of respondents are “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with their current internet speeds

• 88 percent of residents are interested in faster and more reliable internet service

• 96 percent believe that New North and/or local governments should help facilitate better internet access

• 35 percent of residents report the quality of internet service is affecting where they choose to live

• 98 percent of businesses indicated that the internet is important to the success of their business

• 71 percent of businesses reported that they need employees to be able to work from home

Barbara Koldos, VP of Business Development at New North, joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss the findings. Watch the video above.

Study recommendations:

• Development of a regional broadband strategy by using the study’s findings to develop a multi-year set of goals that can be realistically achieved through a combination of local, state and federal funding sources

• That county governments not become internet providers, instead focusing on the development of public/private partnerships by making targeted investments in passive broadband infrastructure such as towers and dark fiber

• Meeting the need for improved and affordable fiber and wireless through improved service-provider access to more towers in the rural and underserved areas of the New North region; expanded fixed-point broadband wireless service is a critical, strategic short-term goal, but widespread access to wireless and fiber access is paramount to the long-term economic growth of the region

• Development of partnerships with Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for input on infrastructure investments to enable service expansion most efficiently

• Ordinance and planning changes, focusing on conduit/fiber overlay plans, mapping of private-sector assets, integration of telecom into planning and permitting, an open-ditch policy, and the minimization of tower permitting costs

• The seeking of grant funds, which have been steadily increasing through the federal government, particularly for underserved and unserved areas to construct new broadband infrastructure

• Management of community expectations, knowing that current deficiencies developed over multiple decades and proposes improvements will be part of a multi-year process

• Development of a long-term funding strategy through local revenue earmarks exclusively for broadband improvements

• Continued maintenance/support and promotion of the existing online speed test data website, available at https://expressoptimizer.net/test/

• Establishment of a regional Middle Mile Network, developed collaboratively by New North partners in order to significantly accelerate the availability of fiber to homes and businesses in the region, along with serving as a powerful economic-development tool that allows tech-oriented businesses to locate almost anywhere within the New North

