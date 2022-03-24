Advertisement

Huge ice shoves cause damage in Oshkosh area

By Emily Matesic
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Large ice shoves from Lake Winnebago have pushed on to shore, causing damage to homes.

The shoves are thick--estimated to be 16-to-18 inches thick. Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service says he hasn’t seen the shoves this large in his 40-year career.

Ice shoves happen when the conditions are right for wind, currents and temperature changes. Lake Winnebago is famous for its shoves each spring.

Action 2 News viewer Lexi Gordon sent us photos of ice shoves damage at her family cottage.

Ice shoves damage a family cabin.
Ice shoves damage a family cabin.(Lexi Gordon)

Action 2 News will have more coverage Thursday evening.

