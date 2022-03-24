Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school

A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for personal use.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. (CNN) - A former Catholic school principal was taken into custody for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the school.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say John C. McGrath, who previously led Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School, is accused of taking unauthorized payments for personal expenses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says McGrath used the money to pay for doctor’s visits, restaurant bills, clothing and other items.

McGrath is facing numerous felony charges, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and theft by deception.

He was initially placed on leave from the school last year but has since been let go.

McGrath is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody
March 23 noon forecast
WPS describes “significant damage” after icy spring storm
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Anthony Crudup
Teen girls arrested in abduction of Milwaukee boy
A photo of a fire truck.
Police identify victim of Oshkosh apartment fire
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
LIVE: Biden holds press conference; West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack