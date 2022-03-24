Advertisement

Fond du Lac County veteran is using his struggles to help others

Brennan Wegener is a disabled veteran who is using his trials and tribulations to help other.
Brennan Wegener is a disabled veteran who is using his trials and tribulations to help other.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - From homeless heroine addict to now a chaplain for law enforcement and veterans’ groups, a man from Fond du Lac County is using his life experiences and faith to help others.

Brennan Wegener wrote a book to share his story, and started a non-profit to help those who are struggling.

At 33 years old, Air Force Security Forces veteran, Brennan Wegener, is a sexual assault survivor and a recovering drug and alcohol addict — who also suffers from PTSD from his tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He says, “Sexual abuse, physical abuse, my own alcoholism, drug addiction, you name it I’ve been through it.”

About a year ago, he started a business and now non-profit called “Journey to the Light”. The father of two wrote a book about his struggles and successes as he hopes to use his turbulent times to help others.

According to Wegener, “Without God, none of that would have happened in my life. Without the struggle I wouldn’t know how to help people. So, I got my degree in law enforcement and I’m back in school for business management and social work leadership, but the life experience is what has allowed me to relate to everybody.”

Through “Journey to the Light” Wegener has put together a team of volunteers, that includes mental health professionals. The non-profit, which is always looking for donations, has started hosting support groups for people who are struggling.

There are groups for veterans, those like Wegener, dealing with PTSD. “Journey to the Light” supports law enforcement and first responders with mental health and addiction resources.

The idea is to take the pressure off of visiting a clinical setting with more of a focus on peer mentorship. “It’s alot easier for a vet to come talk with a guy like me who’s been suicidal than picking up the phone and talking to a random person, whatever the case is,” add Wegener.

For more information on the programs offered by “Journey to the Light” you can visit Brennan Wegener’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19

Latest News

WATCH: Family participates in children's vaccine trials with UW Health
WATCH: Family participates in children's vaccine trials with UW Health
Wakker cheese
Kewaunee cheese factory donates profits to Ukraine
WATCH: Judge won’t release search warrants in DCI investigation of Grand Chute Town Board
WATCH: Judge won’t release search warrants in DCI investigation of Grand Chute Town Board
WATCH: Grand Chute town board members homes searched
Judge won’t release search warrants in DCI investigation of Grand Chute Town Board