Fond du Lac County veteran is using his struggles to help others

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - From homeless heroine addict to now a chaplain for law enforcement and veterans’ groups, a man from Fond du Lac County is using his life experiences and faith to help others.

Brennan Wegener wrote a book to share his story, and started a non-profit to help those who are struggling.

At 33 years old, Air Force Security Forces veteran, Brennan Wegener, is a sexual assault survivor and a recovering drug and alcohol addict — who also suffers from PTSD from his tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He says, “Sexual abuse, physical abuse, my own alcoholism, drug addiction, you name it I’ve been through it.”

About a year ago, he started a business and now non-profit called “Journey to the Light”. The father of two wrote a book about his struggles and successes as he hopes to use his turbulent times to help others.

According to Wegener, “Without God, none of that would have happened in my life. Without the struggle I wouldn’t know how to help people. So, I got my degree in law enforcement and I’m back in school for business management and social work leadership, but the life experience is what has allowed me to relate to everybody.”

Through “Journey to the Light” Wegener has put together a team of volunteers, that includes mental health professionals. The non-profit, which is always looking for donations, has started hosting support groups for people who are struggling.

There are groups for veterans, those like Wegener, dealing with PTSD. “Journey to the Light” supports law enforcement and first responders with mental health and addiction resources.

The idea is to take the pressure off of visiting a clinical setting with more of a focus on peer mentorship. “It’s alot easier for a vet to come talk with a guy like me who’s been suicidal than picking up the phone and talking to a random person, whatever the case is,” add Wegener.

For more information on the programs offered by “Journey to the Light” you can visit Brennan Wegener’s website.

