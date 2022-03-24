COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity low in 2 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time since last summer, the spread of the COVID-19 virus is “Low” in some Wisconsin counties. The weekly update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) labels virus activity low in Forest and Menominee counties. Activity is moderate 18 others but remains high in the remaining 52 counties. In WBAY’s viewing area:

High: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marinette, Outagamie, Winnebago

Moderate: Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara

Low: Forest, Menominee

Only one county had fewer daily cases than two weeks ago: Green. Daily case numbers grew in only two counties: Dane and Milwaukee. The other 69 counties showed no significant change.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly flattened. By our tracking, the 7-day average has been below 400 since March 10 but never lower than 300. Currently the average is 345 cases per day, rising slightly each of the past two days.

This is reflected in the positivity rate, too. The percent of all tests coming back positive over the last week had been below 3% but cracked that ceiling again, rising from 2.9% to 3.1% since Tuesday.

Data from the DHS show the agency received a single-digit number of COVID-19 death reports each of the past two days -- 5 today, 6 yesterday. This is the first time the state received fewer than 10 death reports two weekdays in a row since August last year. This includes all COVID-19 death reports submitted to the state, not just deaths within the past 30 days which are the only ones the DHS counts in its 7-day average.

By that measure, the DHS says the state averaged 9 deaths per day over the past 7 days. It says 3 of the 5 death reports it received in the last 24 hours were recent in Dodge, Marathon and Waukesha counties.

The DHS numbers show us 21 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24 hours. By our calculations, the 7-day average is 24 hospital admissions per day -- the lowest in exactly 10 months, since May 30, 2021.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Wednesday there are 172 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 27 in ICU -- that’s 4 fewer in ICU and 5 fewer people in the hospital overall since yesterday after taking discharges and deaths into consideration with the new admissions. Hospitalizations fell below 200 over the weekend for the first time since July 28 last year.

In the 7-county Northeast health care region, hospitals are treating 15 COVID-19 patients, with 3 of them in ICU -- that’s 1 fewer patient in ICU and 1 fewer person in the hospital overall. Hospitals serving the 8-county Fox Valley region have 4 COVID-19 patients, 1 fewer than Tuesday; there are no COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Wisconsin is in a rut when it comes to vaccinations. The DHS says 64.1% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.7% completed their vaccine series. That’s where we were over a week ago. The only dial that moved in the past week is the percentage of Wisconsinites getting a booster shot, which is now at 33.5% of the population.

While the number of Wisconsin residents rolling up their sleeve for their first or second vaccine shot measures in the hundreds each day, over 1,000 are lining up for a booster shot each day, including 1,519 added to the rolls in the past 24 hours. We also need to note the 7-day averages of people getting their first shot, completing their vaccine series, and, yes, even booster shots, are the lowest today than any time in our record-keeping.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.1% received vaccine/24.1% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.2% received vaccine/57.6% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 59.9% received vaccine/54.3% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.0% received vaccine/59.3% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.1% received vaccine/65.6% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.6% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.8% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.1% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.4% 76.6% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1=2% 61.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.2% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,865 (62.8%) 285,365 (60.1%,) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,806 (60.0%) 315,261 (57.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,739,833 (64.1%) 3,542,382 (60.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS

Brown – 69,924 cases (420 deaths)

Calumet – 11,498 cases (99 deaths)

Dodge – 24,367 cases (291 deaths)

Door – 6,573 cases (61 deaths)

Florence - 811 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,349 cases (251 deaths)

Forest - 2,426 cases (47 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,181 cases (54 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,549 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,870 cases (71 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,254 cases (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,654 cases (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (14 deaths)

Oconto – 9,312 cases (95 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,320 cases (353 deaths)

Shawano – 9,731 cases (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,336 cases (262 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,306 cases (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,972 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,770 cases (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

