Bread sale to raise money for organization that feeds Ukrainian refugees

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bread bake sale is raising money for refugees from Ukraine.

Green Bay Community Church is hosting the sale at the Community Campus at 600 Cardinal Lane. It’s Sunday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per loaf.

The funds will go to World Central Kitchen. The organization is serving fresh meals to thousands of Ukrainians who have fled war in their home country.

You can make bread and drop it off at the church on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, or Sunday, March 27 at 8 a.m.

The goal is to sell 300 loaves that Sunday.

CLICK HERE to find out how to donate bread or volunteer.

