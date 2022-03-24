ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTRY MIX ON FRIDAY

Light rain-snow south and east of Lake Winnebago will push south of the area this evening. We’ll be dry overnight, and some breaks in the clouds will be possible from time to time. Temperatures should settle into the 20s for lows with light west winds.

The clouds will thicken up quickly on Friday morning as a weak disturbance brings the chance for a light wintry mix back to the area. While some minor accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces, this should melt fairly quickly given highs around 40 degrees. Steadier bursts of snow could lead to some roads becoming slick for a time.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and it will be dry outside of a few flurries. It will be cooler and blustery with highs in the middle 30s. We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday, but highs will stay in the lower 30s with a brisk wind.

The next work week should begin on a quiet note with clouds increasing on Monday. It will still be cooler than average as highs stay in the middle 30s. A wintry mix should develop later in the day Tuesday... we then continue with snow-mix across northern areas and rain south on Wednesday. Any rain or mix should become all snow on Thursday. With this storm system still several days away, the finer details are still unclear. Be sure to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a lighter wind. LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A wintry mix develops. Minor slushy accumulations for a brief time. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Blustery and cold. Flurries possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Early sunshine, then more clouds. Still chilly. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a rain south and snow-mix north. Breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy with any rain-mix turning to snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 39

