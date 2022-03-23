Advertisement

WET CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over the past 24 hours, radar estimates show that most spots (except across the far North), have picked up near or over and inch of precipitation. Rain showers will continue throughout the rest of the day and even overnight, but these showers will come in waves versus constantly raining the whole time. An additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible by tomorrow midday. Be advised that ponding will likely occur on roads, and basements could possibly still deal with water intrusion. Although a glaze of ice, and a few inches of wet snow still remain possible across the far North for the rest of the day, our First Alert Weather Day has now ended.

This worst of this strong spring storm will come to an end tomorrow morning, but overnight we will still have strong winds associated with it. There will also be the possibility for a light wintry mix to be occurring around sunrise. With temperatures around the freezing mark, roads could certainly be slick for the morning commute. A few flakes will remain possible through the afternoon, mainly for the Lakeshore counties, but then skies will clear out tomorrow night. Temperatures tomorrow will once again top out in the lower 40s in most spots.

There’s a chance of showers or a light wintry mix into Friday evening. Thankfully, the weekend is looking dry, but it will be colder with highs in the 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Periods of rain. Ice and snow NORTH. Blustery. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. A wintry mix is possible. Blustery at times. LOW: 33

THURSDAY: A spotty wintry mix, then cloudy but dry (a few flakes lakeside). Clearing at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds. A late shower or a wintry mix? HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold for March. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of wintry mix. Blustery. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
First Alert Traffic presented by Kunes RV
Gov. Evers approves I-41 improvements between Grand Chute, Kaukauna

Latest News

March 23 noon forecast
WPS describes “significant damage” after icy spring storm
March 23 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy spring storm
Dog vs ice shoves
VIEWER VIDEOS: Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago
First Alert Weather
ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN