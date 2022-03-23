WET CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Over the past 24 hours, radar estimates show that most spots (except across the far North), have picked up near or over and inch of precipitation. Rain showers will continue throughout the rest of the day and even overnight, but these showers will come in waves versus constantly raining the whole time. An additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible by tomorrow midday. Be advised that ponding will likely occur on roads, and basements could possibly still deal with water intrusion. Although a glaze of ice, and a few inches of wet snow still remain possible across the far North for the rest of the day, our First Alert Weather Day has now ended.

This worst of this strong spring storm will come to an end tomorrow morning, but overnight we will still have strong winds associated with it. There will also be the possibility for a light wintry mix to be occurring around sunrise. With temperatures around the freezing mark, roads could certainly be slick for the morning commute. A few flakes will remain possible through the afternoon, mainly for the Lakeshore counties, but then skies will clear out tomorrow night. Temperatures tomorrow will once again top out in the lower 40s in most spots.

There’s a chance of showers or a light wintry mix into Friday evening. Thankfully, the weekend is looking dry, but it will be colder with highs in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Periods of rain. Ice and snow NORTH. Blustery. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. A wintry mix is possible. Blustery at times. LOW: 33

THURSDAY: A spotty wintry mix, then cloudy but dry (a few flakes lakeside). Clearing at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds. A late shower or a wintry mix? HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold for March. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of wintry mix. Blustery. HIGH: 35

