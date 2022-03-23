Advertisement

VIEWER VIDEOS: Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago

Dog vs ice shoves
Dog vs ice shoves
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A dog went head to head with some ice shoves on Lake Winnebago.

Ice shoves happen when the conditions are right for wind, currents and temperature changes. Lake Winnebago is famous for its shoves each spring.

Action 2 News viewer Michelle Kummerow sent us video of her dog and ice shoves from Neenah. It was taken on March 22.

Viewer Janet Wagner sent us video and photos from the west shore banks in Fond du Lac County.

Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago
Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago(Janet Wagner)

Viewer Ron Horton sent us video from the west shore in Winnebago County.

