UNSETTLED WEATHER INTO THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spotty light rain and drizzle remain possible across the Fox Valley and Lakeshore this evening and overnight. Northern areas will see a wintry mix... areas of fog are also possible. With temperatures around the freezing mark, untreated roads could certainly become slick for the morning commute.

A few flakes will remain possible through the afternoon, mainly for the Lakeshore counties, but steady rain and snow will exit the area over the course of the morning. Temperatures Thursday will once again top out in the lower 40s in most spots. A brisk northerly wind around 10 mph will continue.

Skies may clear to some degree Thursday night, but the clouds return quickly on Friday. A weak weather disturbance will bring a chance for a light wintry mix back to Wisconsin. Any accumulation should be minimal with that system, and highs will get into the middle 40s Friday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday, but it will be cooler and blustery with highs in the upper half of the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. A wintry mix is possible. Blustery at times. Areas of fog... icy in spots. LOW: 32

THURSDAY: A spotty wintry mix early, then cloudy but dry. Some clearing at night. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds quickly thicken. A late shower or a wintry mix. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Clouds gradually thicken. Still chilly. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a rain-snow mix continuing. Breezy. HIGH: 40

