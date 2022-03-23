Advertisement

Ukraine donations leave Fox Valley Tech

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck left Fox Valley Technical College Wednesday morning to deliver medical and military supplies to the people of Ukraine.

The truck left about 8 a.m. with two staff members from the college. The truck is loaded up with items collected by Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.

The group reached out to FVTC for help with transportation.

“We have a robust Transportation division and Truck Driving program that ensures our graduates and drivers will deliver goods between locations in a safe and efficient manner,” says Dr. Jennifer Lanter, interim chief academic officer. “We are happy to have a dedicated Transportation staff and semitrailers to support the collection and transportation efforts of Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.”

An FVTC truck arrived at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay Tuesday and was loaded with donations. The truck traveled back to campus before leaving for Milwaukee.

FVTC expects to do similar transports every one-to-two weeks for the foreseeable future. Students will be able to join instructors during future routes.

