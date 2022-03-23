Ukraine donations leave Fox Valley Tech

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck left Fox Valley Technical College Wednesday morning to deliver medical and military supplies to the people of Ukraine.

The truck left about 8 a.m. with two staff members from the college. The truck is loaded up with items collected by Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.

The group reached out to FVTC for help with transportation.

“We have a robust Transportation division and Truck Driving program that ensures our graduates and drivers will deliver goods between locations in a safe and efficient manner,” says Dr. Jennifer Lanter, interim chief academic officer. “We are happy to have a dedicated Transportation staff and semitrailers to support the collection and transportation efforts of Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.”

An FVTC truck arrived at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay Tuesday and was loaded with donations. The truck traveled back to campus before leaving for Milwaukee.

FVTC expects to do similar transports every one-to-two weeks for the foreseeable future. Students will be able to join instructors during future routes.

This truck full of supplies for Ukraine is leaving from @FoxValleyTech this morning. The school’s truck driving program is providing a truck and driver to help make the delivery possible. pic.twitter.com/W2tNsXEsvO — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) March 23, 2022

