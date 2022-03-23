Advertisement

Oshkosh registered sex offender indicted for exploitation of a minor

(Pablo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A registered sex offender from Oshkosh was indicted for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 49-year-old Scott Meyer of Oshkosh, United States Attorney Richard Frohling announced.

The charges allege that Meyer attempted to “sexually exploit a minor and persuade that minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a),” as detailed in a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Meyer previously spent time in prison and registered as a sex offender. The U.S. Department of Justice said he was convicted of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity in Shawano County in 2018.

Due to his previous conviction, he faces a second charge for “the commission of a felony sex offense by an individual required to register as a sexual offender contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Section 2260A.”

If convicted, Meyer faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in federal prison.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department investigated the case.

