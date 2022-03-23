Man pulling trailer containing dead cattle crashes into HWY 23 guardrail

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck and trailer containing dead cattle lost control on Highway 23 Tuesday.

A 32-year-old Marshall male was pulling the cattle trailer with the deceased animals inside when they crashed into a guardrail around 2:10 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was traveling eastbound in the Town of Sheboygan Falls near Highway 32 when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Southbound Highway 23 lanes were blocked off for a little over 2 hours to allow crews to clean up debris.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department assisted.

