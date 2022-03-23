Local poultry farmers are monitoring bird flu outbreak

LARSEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The bird flu has made its way to Wisconsin for the first time since 2015.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the outbreak on a large-scale commercial farm in Jefferson County. Almost 3 million chickens have been disposed of in a field.

So far it’s the only outbreak in the state, but local poultry farmers are keeping an eye on the recent news because the bird flu is a contagious airborne respiratory virus.

“The more information, the better,” said Justin Duell, owner of The G Farm in Larsen. “It’s good to pay attention to what the neighbors are having, as far as issues, because it’s definitely going to play a role in how or what we’re needing to do if we need to make any adjustments.”

For now, Duell doesn’t plan to make any changes to his flock of 150 laying hens, but he will continue to watch for the illness.

“I think that you would be able to tell early on and before my chickens get integrated together. They are separated for a good portion of time. So I would think that those types of things would become evident before they become a problem,” said Duell.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association is also monitoring the outbreak.

“This is an animal disease. This is a bird flu. This is not a food safety issue. So it really doesn’t impact the product that you see in the stores,” said Brandon Scholz, President of Wisconsin Grocers Association.

Scholz said both state and federal agencies are taking the necessary steps to stop the spread, which he said should be reassuring to consumers.

“They’ve dealt with it before. They have a high level of confidence that they identify the problem that they are they’re doing the right things, they have the right solutions to deal with it,” said Scholz. “Our customers should have a high degree of confidence that the product that they’re purchasing is safe. So what we don’t know is how long this is going to take but we do know the steps that are being taken, are all the right steps.”

Click here for a list of confirmed bird flu outbreaks throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.