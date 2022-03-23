Judge voices frustration over delay in Vos email, texts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge is again voicing frustration that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has not produced emails and text messages related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn told Vos’s attorney on Wednesday that her patience was wearing thin as Vos has yet to produce deleted emails and other messages sought in the lawsuit brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

Also this week, Vos floated the idea of rescinding subpoenas he issued as part of the Gableman investigation, a move that could lead to the end of the probe.

