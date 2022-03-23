ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.

Farther south in the Fox Valley and by the lakeshore, temperatures are just mild enough to see all soaking rain. Many folks have already picked up an inch, so you may see some standing water in some places. Homeowners may consider keeping an eye on their basements for any water intrusion. Another 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible, with the rain tapering to lighter showers into the afternoon.

This strong spring storm will come to an end tomorrow morning, and the blustery north-northeast winds will begin to die down. Skies will clear out tomorrow night. Some sun will shine Friday morning, followed by more clouds. There’s a chance of showers or a light wintry mix into Friday evening. Thankfully, the weekend is looking dry, but it will be colder with highs in the 30s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Periods of rain. Ice and snow NORTH. Blustery and raw. (see above narrative) HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. A wintry mix is possible. Blustery at times. LOW: 35

THURSDAY: A spotty wintry mix, then cloudy but dry. Clearing at night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds. A late shower or a wintry mix? HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold for March. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a spotty wintry mix. Blustery. HIGH: 35

