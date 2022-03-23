FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Icy conditions cause power outages, school closings

NORTHERN WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Thousands of customers in Northern Wisconsin are without power Wednesday morning due to icy spring storms.

Some schools in our viewing area are closed or delayed. CLICK HERE for the full list of closings and delays.

Wisconsin Public Service lists more than 17,000 customers without power.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of our northern viewing area. The National Weather Service says there will be moderate to heavy mixed precipitation and snow. These hazardous conditions could impact your morning drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows slippery road conditions north of Green Bay. Some highways are ice covered to the north and west of Green Bay.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: ICY ROADS and dangerous conditions in the northern portion of our viewing area. Please be safe. Everyone else across Northeast Wisconsin please avoid driving in high water and SLOW DOWN. Give yourself extra time, space from other drivers. pic.twitter.com/7O8z7xZaTZ — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) March 23, 2022

CLICK HERE for the road conditions map.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.