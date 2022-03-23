Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Icy conditions cause power outages, school closings

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHERN WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Thousands of customers in Northern Wisconsin are without power Wednesday morning due to icy spring storms.

Some schools in our viewing area are closed or delayed. CLICK HERE for the full list of closings and delays.

Wisconsin Public Service lists more than 17,000 customers without power.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of our northern viewing area. The National Weather Service says there will be moderate to heavy mixed precipitation and snow. These hazardous conditions could impact your morning drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows slippery road conditions north of Green Bay. Some highways are ice covered to the north and west of Green Bay.

CLICK HERE for the road conditions map.

Gov. Evers approves I-41 improvements between Grand Chute, Kaukauna

