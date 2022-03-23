Final Monfils 6 defendant not recommended for parole

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The final man in prison in connection to Green Bay’s “Monfils 6″ murder is recommended against receiving parole.

Keith Kutska was seen by a parole commissioner Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The parole commissioner determined all of Kutska’s conduct and programming requirements, including risk reduction, time served and release plan requirements remained unmet. The commissioner recommended parole be denied and an eight-month defer be given.

The commissioner did recommend lowering Kutska’s security level, meaning Kutska could move to a different prison.

The parole commission has yet to finalize the recommendations before they take effect.

Kutska is serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Tom Monfils at the James River paper mill.

In 1995, six men were convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide at jury trial. Kutska, who was viewed as the ringleader, is the only one still in prison.

Michael Piaskowski’s conviction was overturned in 2001 due to lack of evidence.

Dale Basten was granted parole in 2017 and placed in an assisted living facility where he died in 2018.

Michael Johnson was granted parole in 2019. CLICK HERE for Sarah Thomsen’s exclusive interview with Johnson.

Michael Hirn was granted parole in 2018. CLICK HERE for our interview with Michael Hirn.

Rey Moore was granted parole in 2019.

