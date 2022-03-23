Advertisement

Davante Adams introduced with Raiders, says his time in Green Bay was “a dream in itself”

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during an NFL football news conference...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during an NFL football news conference Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Davante Adams says he feels like his trade to the Raiders works for both his new team and his old team.

The Las Vegas organization welcomed Adams Tuesday for his introductory press conference.

“It was really an idea up until it was done. Me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having the greatest quarterback to play the game, that’s a dream in itself,” Adams said. “It’s not the first time an impactful player to an org has had to leave. I feel like it worked out for both sides ultimately.

He received a five-year extension after the trade worth $140 million. The last two years are heavily backloaded, so it’s more like a three-year deal worth $67 million.

Adams grew up a Raiders fan and played with Derek Carr in college. His desire to move closer to home and play with his friend were the main motivations for leaving the Packers.

“Once we got to a point where it was something that could be realistic, it’s not just a thought, we tried to put a plan together,” Adams explained he had many ongoing conversations with Carr about inking up.

“Obviously I was still going back with Green Bay at that point to weigh my options. I’ll never take away anything from what Green Bay gave me, what Aaron game me, it was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade. Things change sometimes.”

“To be a place where they’re happy to have you and give you all the money, it’s just a bonus.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Man accused of killing his children decides against plea deal, set for trial

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed urges the crowd to get loud during the first...
Report: Packers signing DT Jarran Reed
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit...
Za’Darius Smith joins Vikings
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Packers officially re-sign CB Rasul Douglas, TE Robert Tonyan re-signs
Za'Darius Smith visits the Vikings
Za’Darius Smith visits Vikings