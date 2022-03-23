Davante Adams introduced with Raiders, says his time in Green Bay was “a dream in itself”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Davante Adams says he feels like his trade to the Raiders works for both his new team and his old team.

The Las Vegas organization welcomed Adams Tuesday for his introductory press conference.

“It was really an idea up until it was done. Me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having the greatest quarterback to play the game, that’s a dream in itself,” Adams said. “It’s not the first time an impactful player to an org has had to leave. I feel like it worked out for both sides ultimately.

He received a five-year extension after the trade worth $140 million. The last two years are heavily backloaded, so it’s more like a three-year deal worth $67 million.

Adams grew up a Raiders fan and played with Derek Carr in college. His desire to move closer to home and play with his friend were the main motivations for leaving the Packers.

“Once we got to a point where it was something that could be realistic, it’s not just a thought, we tried to put a plan together,” Adams explained he had many ongoing conversations with Carr about inking up.

“Obviously I was still going back with Green Bay at that point to weigh my options. I’ll never take away anything from what Green Bay gave me, what Aaron game me, it was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade. Things change sometimes.”

“To be a place where they’re happy to have you and give you all the money, it’s just a bonus.”

