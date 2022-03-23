Advertisement

Appleton doctor providing aid to people in Ukraine

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton doctor is helping the humanitarian effort in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

Dr. Steven Hagen is working at a triage clinic outside of Lviv. He’s part of the Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Assitance Response Team.

Dr. Hagen spoke with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video attached to this story to learn more about the effort.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody
March 23 noon forecast
WPS describes “significant damage” after icy spring storm
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Police identify victim of Oshkosh apartment fire
Richard Pierce jury selection. March 24, 2022.
Jury chosen for trial of man charged in 1975 murder of wife in Door County
Terrie Markgraf, 54
Missing Langlade County woman found safe
Brennan Wegener is a disabled veteran who is using his trials and tribulations to help other.
Fond du Lac County veteran is using his struggles to help others
Brennan Wegener.
WATCH: Journey to the Light support for veterans