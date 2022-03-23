Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month old Milwaukee boy missing

Anthony Crudup
Anthony Crudup(Amber Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert remains active for three-month old Anthony L. Crudup, Jr. of Milwaukee. He was last seen in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street in Milwaukee at 12:30 a.m.

At 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police were called to the report of an abduction. A woman stated she had been letting some people stay with her and she fell asleep. She woke up to find the people gone and the baby gone.

The Amber Alert initially stated Anthony was believed to be with a 15-year-old girl. The girl was located and cooperated with police. Investigators say they do not believe she was involved with Anthony’s disappearance.

Police say they are using every available resource to locate Anthony and they are asking for the public’s assistance.

Our partner station WISN reports police spent the morning searching dumpsters in the area Anthony was last seen.

ANTHONY CRUDUP DESCRIPTION

CHILD’S NAME (First Middle Last): Anthony L. Crudup Jr.

AGE: 3 months

SEX: Male

RACE: Black

HEIGHT: 2 ft 2 inches

WEIGHT: 12 lbs.

HAIR COLOR: Black

EYE COLOR: Brown

SCARS/MARKS:

CHILD LAST SEEN WEARING: 2 piece light blue, dark blue with white design sweat suit

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: None

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint accuses Grand Chute supervisor of living in Nichols
Division of Criminal Investigation executes search warrants at homes of Grand Chute town board members
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
WHO monitoring Deltacron, Stealth Variants
World Health Organization is monitoring Deltacron, Stealth variants of Covid-19
First Alert Traffic presented by Kunes RV
Gov. Evers approves I-41 improvements between Grand Chute, Kaukauna

Latest News

March 23 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Messy spring storm
Kelly Casper
WATCH: Suring superintendent appears in court
Suring superintendent Kelly Casper appears in court. March 23, 2022.
$5,000 signature bond ordered for Suring superintendent in strip search case
Wisconsin Ukrainians donations
WATCH: Truck with Ukraine donations departs