Amber Alert: 3-month old Milwaukee boy missing
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert remains active for three-month old Anthony L. Crudup, Jr. of Milwaukee. He was last seen in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street in Milwaukee at 12:30 a.m.
At 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police were called to the report of an abduction. A woman stated she had been letting some people stay with her and she fell asleep. She woke up to find the people gone and the baby gone.
The Amber Alert initially stated Anthony was believed to be with a 15-year-old girl. The girl was located and cooperated with police. Investigators say they do not believe she was involved with Anthony’s disappearance.
Police say they are using every available resource to locate Anthony and they are asking for the public’s assistance.
Our partner station WISN reports police spent the morning searching dumpsters in the area Anthony was last seen.
ANTHONY CRUDUP DESCRIPTION
CHILD’S NAME (First Middle Last): Anthony L. Crudup Jr.
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Male
RACE: Black
HEIGHT: 2 ft 2 inches
WEIGHT: 12 lbs.
HAIR COLOR: Black
EYE COLOR: Brown
SCARS/MARKS:
CHILD LAST SEEN WEARING: 2 piece light blue, dark blue with white design sweat suit
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: None
