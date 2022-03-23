Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.
Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.
Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.
Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.
