$5,000 signature bond ordered for Suring superintendent in strip search case

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Suring superintendent Kelly Casper made her first court appearance Wednesday in connection to alleged strip searches of students.

Kelly Casper is charged with six counts of felony false imprisonment. She’s currently on paid administrative leave from the school district.

The district attorney asked for a $5,000 signature bond and the judge granted the request. Casper was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victims.

Action 2 News was in the Oconto County Court room for the hearing. Reporter Joshua Peguero described the court room as “packed.”

A parent spoke in court, saying Casper had “done psychological damage to these children.”

A victim impact statement was read to the court in which one of the victim’s described experiencing nightmares since the searches.

Investigators say on January 18, Casper and a school nurse searched six girls between the ages of 14 and 17 inside a bathroom off the nurse’s office. Investigators say Casper asked them to strip down to their underwear. Casper told authorities she was looking for vaping devices and vape cartridges.

Several students reported feeling uncomfortable, violated, and not having a choice to say no.

An attorney hired by several parents requested the district settle with the group or risk a lawsuit.

On March 11, Casper’s attorneys filed a motion in Oconto County asking to dismiss the criminal complaint “on the grounds that said document fails to set forth sufficient facts which would allow a detached and neutral magistrate to conclude that probable cause exists for the crimes charged.”

The filing says the state must meet the following five elements to sustain a charge of False Imprisonment:

the defendant confined or restrained the student;

the defendant confined or restrained the student intentionally;

the student was confined or restrained without her consent;

the defendant had no lawful authority to confine or restrain the student; and

the defendant knew that the student did not consent and knew that the defendant did not have lawful authority to confine the student.

A motion hearing has been scheduled for April 28.

Four Republican legislators representing communities in Northeast Wisconsin are proposing legislation, saying strip searches in schools need to be banned, labeling them as “government overreach.”

“I think many of us were absolutely shocked not only that it happened but it wasn’t illegal -- that a school administrator, a staff person can require a strip search,” said Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay).

