32-year-old man in custody in connection with Sheboygan church fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a Sheboygan church fire Tuesday.

The Sheboygan Police Department said they reported to a church in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue due to “suspicious circumstances” Tuesday morning.

Officers found two two-gallon gas containers at the scene. There was also evidence someone started a fire in the church kitchen.

No one was injured, but the kitchen sustained minor fire damage.

Charges of arson will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

