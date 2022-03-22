Weiland girls bring their dad’s memory with them as they grow

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) – A lot has happened in the five years since four people, Karen Barclay, Dianne Renaud-Look, Sara Quirt-Sann, and Jason Weiland were killed in a targeted mass shooting on March 22, 2017. It forever changed the Wausau metro community and deeply impacted the families who loved them.

On top of navigating the challenges and changes that teenage years bring and a pandemic, Jason Weiland’s daughters, Anna and Ella have had to navigate that loss as they grow up. Anna was 10-years-old at the time, and Ella was 12. Now, Anna has about a month left before she turns 16 and gets her driver’s license and Ella just took the ACT to prepare for her senior year of high school and ultimately college too.

Hanging out in one of their favorite coffee shops, Clean Slate in Rothschild, the two shared with NewsChannel 7 the young women they are still becoming, with the memory of their dad always in mind.

“I like being independent and I think I’m also very strong,” Anna said when asked to describe who she is today.

“I take school very seriously, like my grades I take very seriously,” Ella responded.

The two are growing into themselves like every other teenager. Ella has a passion for performance. She is rehearsing for the musical, County Fair, and has taken singing lessons from the Wausau Conservatory for several years.

Anna loves the outdoors, shooting her bow, and is currently training for an upcoming track meet. So far, she has only run the 800-meter race, but she could potentially run in a relay, 1-mile, or even 2-mile race. She likes long-distance events.

Like most students, they are keeping their fingers crossed that next school year will be free of the need for pandemic precautions.

However, of course, their reality is not entirely typical.

“It’s definitely a weird experience without my dad during high school, like growing up without him,” Ella said.

Anna agreed, adding “and then hitting these milestones that you’re like, ‘uh, I wish he was here,’ like that, I think, just that we’re kids and we’re like trying to figure stuff out.”

“The plural name for parents kind of gets to me too, when they say parents,” Ella said emphasizing the “s.”

They have leaned on friends and family, using laughter as a way to forget about any troubles and often to remember their dad too. They have gained coping skills and connections by attending C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) camps, making friends kids across the country who know exactly how they feel.

“They taught me to talk about it instead of just, like, keeping it in,” Ella noted.

“They’ve definitely taught me, like, it’s OK to be angry and sad,” Anna said. “That, like, what I’m feeling is 100% normal and that they’ve gone through it.”

“It makes you feel normal, for sure,” Ella added.

At times, Ella said the everyday distractions of life make her forget about the loss for a moment, but they think of their dad all of the rest of the time. They see him in themselves, saying they have picked up his sarcasm, his humor, some of the way they handle situations, and their love for the outdoors and hunting.

“I was a better shot than him, so I always held that against him,” Ella laughed.

They see him in the everyday moments.

“Like when a Packer game’s on, just like listening to him scream when they don’t do something good,” Anna described. “Or like singing, he would always break out in song, randomly, like sometimes we do that throughout the house, we just start singing.”

They include him in on special occasions, like on his birthday or just because.

“Getting his favorite cake,” Ella listed along with watching a favorite movie of his.

“Or ice cream, or making his favorite food like that,” Anna added.

They especially hear him during the ups and downs that life brings.

“He always wanted me to do well in school, so I think that’s part of the reason why I am. Like, I’m doing it for him,” Ella stated.

“Yeah, I mean they’ve always taught me to like, even when it gets hard, just keep pushing because the outcome will be great. So, no matter how school is frustrating, I’m just going to keep going,” Anna concluded.

They say their little family with their mom, Kara Weiland – who was watching on as they answered these questions – has gotten even closer than they were before, and they were close before. As they look to the future, they said they will bring all of these things with them to help guide them into adulthood. They are not entirely sure of what they want to do when they grow up, but their dad is definitely influencing them as they look at forensics and criminal justice careers.

