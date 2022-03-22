Volunteers encouraged to help in loading truck at Green Bay church bound for Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another truckload of supplies from Green Bay is leaving for Ukraine to help with the war effort and refugee crisis. Organizers are also looking for volunteers as Russia continues to intensify its attacks.

This is the fourth truck the Facebook community group Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc is sending to Ukraine. Organizers will be at St. Matthew Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., starting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“This has been incredible,” Jonathan Pylypiv, who founded Wisconsin Ukrainians, said. “People have been listening to the Ukrainian voice. They’ve been hearing what we’re saying, cause they know we’re connected to our friends, family, and trusted partners in Ukraine and in Europe. So we’re adapting and making sure that our needs also adapt.”

Wisconsin Ukrainians has helped send three trucks to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war, and Action 2 News has been there covering those efforts in Appleton and at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay.

Highlighting an example of the immense community support in Northeast Wisconsin for Ukrainians, Fox Valley Technical College is providing a box-truck and driver to collect donated supplies at the Green Bay church on Tuesday.

“It’s a cost that’s covered by other donors and supporters so then we can stretch our dollars here even more,” Pylypiv said.

According to Wisconsin Ukrainians, Tuesday’s truckload will be the largest by far.

Thousands of pounds of items such as boots, first aid kits, non-perishable foods and eye protection have already been sent to Ukraine.

As the fighting in Ukraine has intensified with Russia targeting civilian sites, the images are hard for many people, especially Ukrainians living in Wisconsin, to watch.

“They want to destroy the Ukrainian people, their identity because they don’t view Ukraine as an independent nation,” Pylypiv said. “The Ukrainian people are going to keep fighting...to have that freedom and independence and be able to just live free.”

Pylypiv says Wisconsin Ukrainians is looking for volunteers to assist with loading items onto the truck. If you’re interested, message Wisconsin Ukrainians on Facebook and be prepared to show up by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church located at 607 Ravenswood Dr. in Green Bay.

Organizers are recommending folks stop donating supplies and instead give monetary donations, so items can be purchased in Europe.

